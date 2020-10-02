Willow Smith Reminds Everyone She’s Grown, Struts In Lingerie For Savage X Fenty Fashion Show

If every time you think of Willow Smith you’re reminded of the little girl singing “Whip My Hair,” you’re not alone. Because the youngest child of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith has grown up before our eyes, it’s easy to still see her as a kid. However, Willow sent a reminder to people that a child she is not by strutting her stuff in Rihanna‘s latest Savage X Fenty fashion show, now streaming on Amazon Prime.

The 19-year-old, who will turn 20 on Halloween, sported Doc Martens boots, a silk black top with a matching bra and underwear set, and both fishnet and thigh-high stockings as she slayed the runway.

She posed with Rihanna while taping the show, thanking the “visionary” for “allowing me to be apart [sic] of your art.”

Other notable stars who took part in the second Savage X Fenty show include Lizzo, Demi Moore, Normani, Indya Moore, Big Sean, Miguel and Christian Combs (Diddy’s son) who modeled the new menswear underwear line.

As for Willow, the gorgeous Red Table Talk co-host isn’t new to modeling, being the face of campaigns for Chanel, Marc Jacobs and most recently, Onitsuka Tiger. None of her previous campaigns though, have had the singer looking like this:

But Willow has been trying to remind us that she’s grown and very mature for quite some time. Her opinions on Red Table Talk are always evolved, and just recently, she bought her first home in Malibu for $3.1 million, making big moves while many of us were trying to find our footing in college at 19.

Work, Willow! You certainly are not a little girl anymore.