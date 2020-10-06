Rihanna Apologizes For The Use Of Sacred Muslim Hadiths In Her Savage X Fenty Show

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show was met with rave reviews. It was entertaining, sexy, and most importantly, diverse in the type of beauty it displayed in the models selected to participate.

But apparently, there was one faux pas that was deeply disturbing to the Islamic community.

According to Newsweek, the singer turned entrepreneur came under fire for using sacred Muslim sayings called Hadiths during the Savage Fenty show, which debuted on Amazon Prime.

Newsweek writes that Hadiths are highly revered records of the traditions and sayings of the Prophet Muhammad. As such, they are considered sacred to the Muslim community.

You may be wondering why or how a Hadith was even included in the show. But it was sped up and mixed with dance music and soundtracked models walking down a runway in lingerie.

The song, “Doom” was created by a London producer Coucou Chloe. The Hadith sampled for the track speaks about judgment day and the end of times.

Muslims called out the use of the Hadith on Twitter.

After the backlash, Rihanna addressed the claims in an Instagram story.

She wrote:

“I’d like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our savage x fenty show.

I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake. We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I’m incredibly disheartened by this! I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religions and therefore the use of the song in our project was completely irresponsible! Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this ever happens again. Thank you for your forgiveness and understanding, Rih.”