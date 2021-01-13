Today, Deadline, show writer Prentice Penny, and Issa Rae herself confirmed that the next season of “Insecure,” season 5 will be the last.

Take a breath.

While this news may come as a surprise to those of us who have been devouring the show since it was first released in 2016, apparently this was always a part of the plan.

Issa told Deadline, “We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience. I feel blessed beyond measure to bring our characters’ stories to an end, on-screen at least.”

Production for the fifth and final season is set to begin later this month. Series regulars and favorites, Natasha Rothwell, Jay Ellis, Amanda Seales, and Yvonne Orji will all return for season 5. (As they should.)

Personally, I would love for Y’lan Noel to slide through as well, but it’s not my decision to make.

Insecure was renewed for season 5 back in May 2020, a month after season 4 premiered on HBO this Spring, providing a very welcome distraction from the fact we were all sequestered to our respective homes.

Thankfully, the ending of “Insecure” will be far from the last time we see Issa Rae. In addition to her record label and coffee shop, she recently became the co-owner and brand ambassador of a natural hair care line. She mentioned that she has an app in the works and according to her IMDB page, she has a documentary and a tv mini series in the works. Sis is busy.

Still, that might not satisfy the folks who have come to love “Insecure.” In case you didn’t know, the fans don’t play about this particular piece of programming. And when the news dropped, it wasn’t exactly met with excitement, but more confusion and some mild outrage.

At this point, with fans begging for longer and more episodes per season, Issa knows how the people can be. And when she shared the news via her Instagram stories, the day after her birthday, she made sure to do so with a warning.

“Aht Aht. Y’all were nice as f*ck to my a$$ yesterday. Don’t forget that same energy today.”

But some folks on Twitter might have missed that memo.

See how folks reacted to the news on the following pages.