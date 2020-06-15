Does Lawrence Have Too Much Baggage For Issa Now? And Other Questions From The Season 4 Finale Of “Insecure”

Ten weeks came and went so quickly. And last night, Issa Rae and the good people of “Insecure” concluded the fourth season in a way that had more than a few of us shook…and not in a good way. There were some revelations, some reconciliations, and some possible reconnections.

The episode starts off warm and fuzzy. Lawrence learns he got the job in San Francisco and much to his pleasant surprise, Issa is willing to be in a long distance relationship with him. Molly and Andrew seem to be gelling at her work event. Nathan sweetly apologizes for insulting Issa’s relationship with Lawrence.

But then all hell breaks loose, when Kelli tells Molly that she and Derek can’t find Tiffany. The crew go on a search for her and some things are unearthed during and most certainly afterward.

Check out our thoughts on last night’s season finale on the following pages.