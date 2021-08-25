

In honor of what

would have been

the legendary athlete’s 43rd birthday, The Los Angeles Lakers shared some of the Mamba love with the families of newborns born on Monday at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital.

The basketball team gifted a few lucky parents and their newborns swag bags full of Mamba merch to celebrate “Kobe Day” and the new bundles of joy born on August 23rd, reported TMZ.

Warmly, Lakers’ letter to the families and their newborns began “Welcome to the World!”

“On this special day,

we want to honor Kobe Bryant

and celebrate you,” it said to the newborns who share their birthday with the late sports icon.