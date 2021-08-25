In honor of what would have been the legendary athlete’s 43rd birthday, The Los Angeles Lakers shared some of the Mamba love with the families of newborns born on Monday at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital. The basketball team gifted a few lucky parents and their newborns swag bags full of Mamba merch to celebrate “Kobe Day” and the new bundles of joy born on August 23rd, reported TMZ. Warmly, Lakers’ letter to the families and their newborns began “Welcome to the World!” “On this special day, we want to honor Kobe Bryant and celebrate you,” it said to the newborns who share their birthday with the late sports icon.
“Kobe loved his family, and so this Kobe Day, we’re giving you and your family three Mamba shirts: two for your loved ones and one for you to grow into someday.”
“Lakers family is for life,” the letter concluded.
TMZ reported that the gift bundles included classic #24 Lakers shirts, a #8 baby cap, and “even a little baby Lakers blanket!”
