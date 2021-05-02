MadameNoire Featured Video

Vanessa Bryant wished her late daughter, Gianna, a happy 15th birthday via Instagram with a series of loving posts.

“Dear Gianna, Happy 15th Birthday! ❤️😘I love you!,” she wrote under a photo of her and younger GiGi. “I miss you everyday! I wish you were here with us. There are no words to express how much I miss you. I love you Mamacita!”

In her second post, she announced that she was keeping her daughter’s legacy alive with a new clothing line in her honor named Mambacita. Bryant along with her other daughters, 18-year-old Natalia, four-year-old Bianka and one-year-old Capri, modeled the tie-dye sweat suits from the clothing line and announced that all the proceeds from the Mambacita will go to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

When I thought about how best to celebrate Gianna’s birthday with so many who loved her, I knew it had to be a combination of sharing her bright and fun personality with her sense of purpose and passion that would help make a difference in this world. Gianna was kind, energetic, a leader, and had so much MAMBACITA swag. When I thought about who would help me capture her laid back yet girly-edge, I thought of female-owned @DANNIJO. Two fun-loving sisters running a successful clothing line, they jumped on the opportunity to celebrate Gigi’s birthday with us, completely pro-bono. I am so proud of the limited-edition MAMBACITA x DANNIJO tie-dye sweat set capsule collection, which celebrates Gigi’s spirit in every little detail – even the placement of #PlayGigisWay on the right arm of each hoodie– her shooting arm. But what Gigi would love most about the Collection is that 100% of the proceeds will support the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, which is dedicated to creating positive impact for underserved athletes and young women in sports.

The collection is unisex and comes in children’s sizes. Shop the collection here.