The lawsuit Vanessa Bryant filed against Island Express — the helicopter company involved in the untimely deaths of NBA champion Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna — has now come to a settlement.

Legal documents acquired by The Blast specified, “Plaintiffs and Defendants jointly report that they have agreed to settle their claims in the above-entitled action.” Details on the settlement are “confidential,” and the parties involved are waiting for a judge to sign off on the paperwork, the outlet reported.

Unforgettably, Kobe and Gianna died in a helicopter crash back in January 2020. Reportedly, the accident was related to fog and visibility issues. Vanessa, Kobe’s widow, filed a lawsuit the following month and claimed, “Island Express Helicopters authorized, directed and/or permitted a flight with full knowledge that the subject helicopter was flying into unsafe weather conditions.”

Additionally, she claimed the pilot of the fatal helicopter ride Ara Zobayan didn’t “use ordinary care in piloting the subject aircraft.” She went on to note that Kobe and Gianna perished “as a direct result of the negligent conduct of Zobayan” for which “the company is vicariously liable in all respects.”

The widow has an ongoing suit against the County of Los Angeles, that claims Sheriff deputies photographed the helicopter crash site and distributed the images “throughout the department.” Reports state “one of the deputies showed a patron inside of a local bar, and the person reported the incident to the department” The Blast reported.

Back in March, Vanessa publicly revealed the names of the officers who allegedly leaked the photos.