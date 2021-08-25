MadameNoire Featured Video

Immunity is on everybody’s mind while COVID-19 cases continue to rise. It’s possible that Americans have never thought about their health habits as much as they do now at any other time in history. We’re washing our hands obsessively. We’re wearing masks for the first time – something other countries were doing even before a pandemic, well aware of the benefits. Many of us are popping vitamins instead of bottles on a Friday night. Globe News Wire reports that the immunity-boosting products industry is projected to grow substantially over the next few years as everyone wants to get their hands on something that will keep them healthy.

Do you need to turn to manufactured supplements and potions to boost your immunity? There certainly are some good products out there, but often, people look to outside help before looking inward. Your own lifestyle could be the root of immunity issues and all of the pills in the world can’t combat a generally unhealthy way of living. So if you are concerned about the state of your immune system, here are seven ways to boost your immune system.

Get vaccinated

There is a lot of skepticism around vaccines in America. Perhaps no other vaccine has received as much criticism and hesitancy as the COVID-19 vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is a very new type of vaccine called an mRNA vaccine, which the CDC says it a type of vaccine that teaches the body how to create proteins that fight a virus. Some believe it can change your DNA, which Cleveland Clinic assures us is not true. It is important to debunk these myths around the vaccine because it is proving to be one of our strongest tools in fighting coronavirus. And be sure to get both shots. Stanford University reports that the second shot of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines result in a significant increase in antibodies, as well as an improved T-cell response (T-cells focus on foreign particles and attack specific antigens), and an overall strengthened immune response.