Jordyn Woods Reveals Whether Or Not She Slept With Tristan Thompson During “Red Table Talk” Lie Detector Test

Jordyn Woods hooked herself up to a polygraph test as promised, shown on Monday’s episode of Red Table Talk.

“Jordyn did take a lie detector test … it was Jordyn’s request,” Pinkett Smith reveals. “It was her request to be here, and it was her request to take the lie detector test. We had a forensic polygraphist with more than 25 years of experience in criminal and civil investigations.”

In March Woods sat down with host Jada Pinkett Smith for a 1-on-1 to dispel the rumors concerning NBA player Tristan Thompson, who at the time was dating her best friend’s sister, Khloe Kardashian. During the episode, Woods revealed that she was kissed by Thompson after they both had too much to drink, and expressed how sorry that she was that she didn’t exit the situation as soon as possible. Woods maintained that their interaction went no further than a kiss during the episode.

Social media also discussed the inappropriate behavior exhibited by Thompson and claimed that he took advantage during a high stakes situation. The incident crumbled the long-standing friendship between Woods and Kylie Jenner, along with other members of the Jenner-Kardashian clan.

On Monday’s episode, Pinkett Smith tells viewers that Woods participated in a two-hour polygraph exam, but only a portion of the test was shown. Shon Thurman, a certified polygraphist, administered the test to Woods

“I just want everyone to know that I’m telling the truth,” Woods says, before the results were read. “That’s the most important part of the story to me, is the truth.”

Thurman then asks Woods three questions: “Are you now in the state of California?”; “Are you currently sitting down?”; and “Did you have sexual intercourse with Tristan Thompson?” Woods answers yes to the first two questions, and no to the third.

“I thought you did a fantastic job,” Thurman tells Woods at the end. “You definitely passed, and I believe you’re being truthful in the test.”

“She passed with flying colors,” Pinkett Smith said in conclusion. “There’s always more to the story, so you’ve got to be careful how you judge, no matter what you hear and no matter what’s out there.”

In months since the story broke Woods and the Kardashians seem to have made peace and moved on from it. Though they may never be as close as they once were, this concludes a long chapter of speculation.

Woods’ lie detector moment begins at the 19:00 mark.