In the thread of a now-viral tweet, countless Twitter users are sharing their updated opinions on the popular 2004 Destiny’s Child song “Cater 2 U.” As per the general consensus in the post, many just can’t rock with the song’s lyrics all these years later, which promote serving their significant other’s every need and desire, anytime, anyplace.

The conversation got kicked off on the social media platform when @TheBaddestMitch posted a tweet this past Saturday (June 5) that read, “Me listening to ‘cater 2 u,'” along with a side-eye-ridden meme to display her feelings about the song. Now, the tweet has over 97,000 Likes and 19,000 Retweets.

While quoting bits and pieces that they found to be outdated and/or generally wrong for a woman to do in their relationship, users mainly agreed with @TheBaddestMitch’s current attitude toward the song. In the replies, they wrote things like, “Beyoncé lost me in the first verse when she said ‘My life would be purposeless without you,’” and “I been waiting for us to have this conversation because the lyrics been bothering me for years now but it seemed like I was the only one that noticed.”

If you haven’t heard the song in a while, its lyrics include Beyoncé, Kelly, and Michelle singing lines like:

“I’ll brush your hair,

Help you put your durag on,

Want a foot-rub?

You want a manicure?…”

“I got your slippers, your dinner, your dessert and so much more,

Anything you want, just let me cater to you…”

“When you come home late, tap me on my shoulder, I’ll roll over…”

Funnily, in a reply to the viral tweet now with over 6,000 Likes, a user highlighted, “I still ain’t meet a n–ga worth half the shit they said.”

Adding a different perspective to the sea of replies and seemingly being in support of the song’s tone and message, someone comparatively wrote, “The fact that it’s mostly Black women saying they don’t agree but want that future man to take care of them, and spoil you? Why wouldn’t you want to spoil him back when he’s being everything a man SHOULD be to you.”

Back in 2018, Michelle posted on her Instagram about how she felt the song’s lyrics were a bit unrealistic in hindsight. What do y’all think — were you always side-eying the lyrics of “Cater 2 U” or do you think there’s nothing wrong with how it says ladies should treat their men?