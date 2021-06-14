MadameNoire Featured Video

After some social media users were side-eyeing Destiny’s Child’s 2004 song “Cater 2 U” last week — 17 years after the song was originally released — the group’s member Michelle Williams recently shared a message for all those who had issues with the song’s lyrics and voiced their opinions.

As we reported, things were initially kicked off when in a tweet now with over 99K Likes and 20K Retweets, @TheBaddestMitch posted:

In the replies, many shared that they couldn’t see themselves catering to their romantic partners in the ways the ladies of Destiny’s Child sang about doing in the song. For whatever their personal reasons — whether they thought the lyrics of the song promoted unhealthy attachments, unrealistic and outdated expectations of what women should do for their men, etc… — many Twitter users finally felt like they’d gotten the opportunity to air their grievances with the song.

All that said, around a day ago Williams posted a silly clip with a filter of some cartoon eyes on her face as she addressed the recent conversations happening.

Referring to herself as a name other than her own, she commented on the controversy and spoke to those who found the song’s lyrics to be problematic. She said, “My name is Merleen and I heard that y’all wanna cancel the song ‘Cater 2 U’ by Destiny’s Child? Oh honey, you didn’t discern who you were catering to and you gave your little pearls to swine, don’t be mad at Destiny’s Child! Uh Uh!”

Lightheartedly, her caption added, “I know it was all jokes but Merleen still wants to add her commentary!! 😂”

Back in 2018, Williams had recalled that when she’d written her verse of the song that she’d wanted to emphasize uplifting her man without having to necessarily cater to any over-the-top whims and wishes. In a post from that time she simply said, “I’ll just let you know you’re a good man without all the extra and I’ll always have your back!”