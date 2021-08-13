MadameNoire Featured Video

Following Frankie Lons’ tragic passing in July, her daughter famed R&B singer Keyshia Cole has now offered more details into her mother’s funeral arrangements. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Cole revealed the family’s plans for the service.

“THERE WILL BE A DOVE AND BUTTERFLY RELEASE DIRECTLY AFTER service IF U GUYS WANT TO COME PARTICIPATE,” the star wrote.

“ALSO PLEASE send my sister [Elite Noel] your get well wishes PLEASE COVID prolonged this service, BUT MY MOTHERS WISH WAS TO HAVE ALL HER CHILDREN IN ONE PLACE AT ONE TIME!!!!!” Keyshia continued. “So we’re trying to make that happen!!!! I would LOVE TO SEE ALL MY SIBLINGS THERE!!!!”

Frankie died at the age of 61, just days before her birthday on July 17. Reports allege that the former BET reality TV star died of a suspected drug overdose. Lons had struggled with drug addiction for decades.

Services for Cole’s mother will be held this Saturday, August 14, in Oakland, according to the post.

Shortly after her mother’s passing, Keyshia Cole mourned the loss of Frankie on Instagram, where the 39-year-old artist expressed that she “didn’t know how to feel” about the devastating ordeal.

“You can never prepare for something like this… Ever!!! but you will be missed,” the “Incapable” singer wrote.

“It’s crazy because… For weeks I’ve been quoting you, from the goose that laid the golden egg, to calling Neffe shoes slow burners, cause they were bought scuffed up already, your humor was unmatched!!! Naturally so funny, that’s what I loved about your personality…. we all did.”

The songwriter later thanked her fans for showing so much love and support throughout one of her most trialing moments.

“I created this post to show my love and appreciation for your life and I would like to thank my fans + supporters, shooot your supporters and fans, for being here with us during these hard times, and the love that you all have for us…..the love for all your children was definitely felt,” Cole added.

“When u said all you want is to have ALL OF YOUR CHILDREN IN ONE PLACE, AT ONE TIME meant the most to you, And I’m completely down to do that for you. Even through our differences …. WE LOVE YOU. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!! Frank da bank!”

Our prayers go out to Keyshia Cole and her entire family.