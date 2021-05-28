MadameNoire Featured Video

Keyshia Cole took to Twitter Friday to share a touching tribute to Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes in honor of the late rapper’s 50th birthday, which was Thursday. In the tweet, Cole revealed little-known information about their friendship — including that Lopes once gave her all of the money she had on her person during a time when the “Love” singer says that she was experiencing financial hardship.

“I remember when I was dead a– broke, you came, and gave all the cash you had,” Cole tweeted before revealing that Lopes was a client of hers when she worked as a hair braider years ago. “We Share similar tattoos… never told that side of things. But you will always hold a place in my Red heart beautiful soul! Wrapped present HBD boo!”

In response to the post, a fan noted the similarities between a tattoo that Lopes had and once that Cole has and shared that she always assumed that it was simply a coincidence. However, Cole said that it was not a coincidence at all, suggesting that she got the tattoo in honor of her late friend.

Though it’s unclear how the women crossed paths, Cole has spoken extensively about her friendship with Tupac Shakur, who is said to have been a romantic partner and friend of Lopes.

“He told me that we were going to do a song together the night that he got shot in Vegas,” Cole told Steve Harvey in a 2018 interview about her last conversation with Shakur. “It was weird because the night that he told me he wanted to work with me when we get back to LA, it seemed like he was talking like he knew he wasn’t going to make it. You just said we were going to do a song together, why are you talking to me like you’re not going to make it back to LA?”

During their last conversation, she says that the deceased rapper gave her advice and encouragement about her career and relationships.