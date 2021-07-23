MadameNoire Featured Video

Keyshia Cole shared a heartfelt post addressing the death of her late mother, Francine “Frankie” Lons, who passed away earlier this week. Under a slideshow of mother-daughter photos, Cole shared fond memories of her mother and how much she will be dearly missed.

This is so hard man. Can’t really even find the words. SMH. I honestly don’t even know how to feel. You can never prepare for something like this… Ever!!! but you will be missed. It’s crazy because… For weeks I’ve been quoting you, from the goose that laid the golden egg, to calling Neffe shoes slow burners, cause they were bought scuffed up already 😩 your humor was unmatched!!! Naturally so funny, that’s what I loved about your personality…. we all did. I created this post to show my love and appreciation for your life and I would like to thank my fans + supporters, shooot your supporters and fans, for being here with us during these hard times, and the love that you all have for us…..the love for all your children was definitely felt. When u said all you want is to have ALL OF YOUR CHILDREN IN ONE PLACE, AT ONE TIME meant the most to you, And I’m completely down to do that for you. Even through our differences….WE LOVE YOU. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!! Frank da bank!

According to TMZ, Lons died on July 18 after overdosing on drugs while celebrating her birthday. She was 61-years-old. Lons’ autopsy will be completed in the next few days and her official cause of death will be determined in two weeks, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office told Radar Online.

Lons, who we were introduced to through Cole’s BET reality show Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is, was open about her battle with an addiction to drugs throughout her life. In January 2020, Cole had shared that her mother had decided to check herself into rehab after relapsing and she couldn’t have been more proud of her.

“Happy YOU DECIDED ON YOUR OWN, to check YOURSELF INTO a facility to get treatment,” she captioned a picture of her, Lons and her two sons, Daniel Hiram Gibson Jr. and Tobias Khale. “It’s only been two weeks but, I’m trying to be hopeful and optimistic 🙃 Maybe that’s what’ll make THIS TIME different. This being what YOU WANTED AND NO ONE ELSE…….. Maybe this is the YEAR IN ALL ASPECTS !!!!! GREATNESS.”