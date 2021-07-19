MadameNoire Featured Video

The mother of R&B star Keyshia Cole has reportedly passed away after a long-time battle with drug addiction, TMZ reports.

Allegedly, the singer’s mother Frankie Lons overdosed at her home in Oakland on July 17, the day of her birthday. According to TMZ, Lons had been taking drugs while celebrating her big day and unfortunately relapsed after a decade-long battle to sobriety. She was 61.

Previously, Cole has been open about the turmoil she’s experienced from her mother’s drug abuse often documenting their complicated relationship on her reality TV shows: The Way It Is and Frankie and Neffe where the two spoke openly about her mother’s addiction.

In 2018, the “Trust and Believe” artist shared an update with fans about her mom who had relapsed at the time, but the star continued to support her mother despite her hardship.

“@keyshiacole This was 2 1/2 years ago. Every time my mom relapse, it breaks my heart more than it’s already been broken,” Cole wrote at the time.”I’m hoping if any of u are dealing with a family member who’s battling with drug addiction, that you, yourself are learning how to cope with the struggle of it all. And all the pain it brings to see a loved one constantly relapsing. See them go back to the streets Because that’s what they’re used to, or would rather be. I really miss you! And will always love u #FrankTheBank.”

Keyshia Cole’s sister Elite also confirmed the sad news of Frankie’s passing on her Instagram stories writing:

“Worst pain ever….to see my mama in a body bag on her birthday! My heart so F***** Broke.

TMZ notes that last year Frankie celebrated a huge milestone, hitting a benchmark of 60 days sober. Keyshia has yet to comment on her mother’s passing.