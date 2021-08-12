MadameNoire Featured Video

While we’ve known Monica for the R&B hits she’s given us since she hit the music scene almost three decades ago, the Atlanta-bred singer has a forthcoming album on the way that’s going to pivot her away from the rhythm and blues that we’re used to.

According to a newly released interview, the “Boy is Mine” singer plans to drop a country music project following the release of her ninth studio album, Trenches, which she shared could possibly be “out before the end of the year.”

Monica explained to Billboard, her love of the country music genre stemmed from her childhood.

“I grew up loving country music and my stepfather, who raised me, is a Methodist minister, but he also drove buses, and he would take us to Nashville, Gatlinburg, and Dollywood in Tennessee,” she said. “I became a really big fan of Dolly Parton at about eight or nine years old. That was my real introduction to country music.”

“Shortly after, it was Kenny Rogers,” she added. “I started listening to the depth of the songs and the fact that they were unafraid to say whatever it was they felt. I felt like this was a great time for me to really step into an area that I’ve always admired and loved.”

The singer went onto mention that she feels like she’s been whole-heartedly welcomed with “open arms” into the country music scene.

The interview shared that Monica has already worked with singer-songwriter Jimmie Allen and various other country music stars including Little Big Town, Dolly Parton, Rita Wilson and Sara Evan

Her transition into the genre is reflective of an ongoing trend of R&B and hip-hop artists implementing country music into their work. Lil Nas X catapulted into stardom after the success of his hit “Old Town Road” ft. Billy Rae Cyrus.

K.Michelle who is known for R&B hits like “V.S.O.P.,” Can’t Raise A Man,” and “Cry,” is also working on a country album.

What do y’all think about Monica’s new project–are you here for her going country?