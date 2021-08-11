MadameNoire Featured Video

Social justice activist Shaun King hasn’t had the best year. The North Star founder’s name has been entangled in a number of hefty allegations including a libel and slander lawsuit filed by former District Attorney to incumbent Larry Krasner, Carlos Vegas, and more recently the civil rights warrior was slammed by Tamir Rice’s mother for unknowingly fundraising money in light of her son’s death. Now things are coming to a boiling point for King.

The Breakdown podcast host has been forced to move out of his home because of a massive privacy breach that revealed information about his home address and personal details. The suspects even disclosed pictures of the property that reportedly cost King $842,000, the Atlanta Black Star reported.

“It was a quiet and peaceful refuge for her, for our 5 kids, for the dogs, and for our mothers. And it wasn’t excessive…But now we’re not safe. And will never be safe here again,” King wrote on Instagram about his wife and their family’s trying ordeal shortly before going private on the platform and deactivating his Twitter.

On August 6, Sean’s daughter, Kendi King penned an emotional letter on The North Star’s website detailing her fear and frustrations surrounding her family’s strife.

“Every morning as I prepare to write an article, I check the front pages of all the major newspapers to see what’s going on in the world,” Kendi wrote.

“When it comes to American news, there’s a trend. Every day a white male politician has just passed a law making the lives of minorities harder. Some billionaire has taken on a selfish and wildly expensive project that is destroying the earth. Add a mass shooting, a hate crime, and a case of police brutality, and you’ve got the American news cycle.”

Kendi continued on, detailing how the justice system does not hold White men accountable for their public wrongdoings. The NYU student cited Andrew Cuomo’s current sexual assault case as an example writing that despite the allegations, he still remains in office, however, the governor did announce his resignation this week.

“It is hard for me to fathom that our criminal justice system is so perfectly built to protect powerful white men that despite overwhelming evidence, Cuomo will just be another criminal politician who faces no consequences,” she adds. “My father, Shaun King, has faced the kind of scrutiny that should be reserved for people who actually have acted in a criminal or unethical manner.”

The award-winning author signed off her heartfelt letter stating that her family has done “nothing to deserve” the hardship they’re currently going through, noting that they had to “pack up their lives” and leave their sacred home which she says her mother worked “tirelessly to buy.”