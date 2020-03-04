Shaun King Was Wrong & Strong On The Internet Again, But Fortunately Rachel Maddow Had The Time

Shaun King, a Bernie Sanders surrogate and supporter was embarrassed on the internet after he tweeted a false claim directed at MSNBC host Rachel Maddow.

King accused Maddow of reporting that Democratic officials were interfering with the 2020 election to stop Bernie Sanders.

Early Wednesday morning night in the midst of several Super Tuesday analysis, in a now deleted tweet, King wrote the following, “@MSNBC & @maddow just reported that multiple ‘senior officials’ within the Democratic Party are interfering with the primaries to stop @BernieSanders. They reported that the party has asked Bloomberg to drop out so that Biden would have an easier time against Bernie.”

“What? No. I didn’t report any such thing,” Maddow replied.

King then tweeted a video of Maddow during Tuesday’s MSNBC coverage where she states, “It’s striking to hear Letterman say that the Bloomberg campaign is experiencing intense pressure from multiple sources inside the Democratic party that he needs to quit.”

This is you. You then say, “The Bloomberg campaign is experiencing INTENSE PRESSURE from multiple sources from inside of the Democratic Party that he needs to quit.” pic.twitter.com/K9RMtObUQz — Shaun King (@shaunking) March 4, 2020

Maddow’s statement is clearly not a direct report of MSNBC’s as King claimed, but he still urged his point on social media.

Needless to say, the responses to King started pouring in, ridiculing him of making a very messy and just plain wrong connection. The nickname “Talcum X” began trending on social media directly after their exchange, pointing to the long-held accusations that King is misleading everyone by identifying as Black.

lying on rachel maddow might be the thing that finally gets talcum x out the paint. https://t.co/BOcGtug0pp — king crissle (@crissles) March 4, 2020

Shaun King out here thinking he has voodoo dust that causes folks to forget how to read. People are strange, I'm telling you. pic.twitter.com/tqtti9hEl7 — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) March 4, 2020

Um… Checking with the Black delegation. Can everybody call him Talcum X? 'Cause… pic.twitter.com/G6UmZjM1Uy — Not Shaun King (@ShanePaulNeil) March 4, 2020

King does seems to have an affinity for public scrutiny and ridicule, noting his past transgressions of sharing and filing inaccurate reports, not to mention the repeated inquiries regarding his financial earnings and contributions related to his business endeavors.

The most important takeaway from Super Tuesday relates to what the voting polls across 14 states who held Democratic primaries.

According to a report from the New York Times, Biden’s delegate count on Super Tuesday, totals at 390, Sanders, meanwhile, so has earned 330. Elizabeth Warren has gained a total of 36. Michael Bloomberg walks away with 12 delegates while Tulsi Gabbard secured one delegate from American Samoa. The numbers signal that Biden could walk away as the front runner, ramping up his energies ahead of the Democratic National Convention, where the official nominee is announced.

The totals are still being calculated as several polling sites in states like Texas were accused of amassing large lines and hour-long waits, signaling accusations of voter repression.