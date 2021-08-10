MadameNoire Featured Video

In a breaking news announcement, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced earlier today that he will be resigning from office. The news follows last week’s explosive and volatile report by state Attorney General Letitia James, which concluded Cuomo had sexually harrassed 11 women and “violated state law.”

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, the governmental office reviewed “thousands of emails, documents, and pictures [in additional to] interviewing the complainants, current and former members of the Executive Chamber, State Troopers, State employees and others who worked with the governor” before releasing their findings.

In response, Cuomo continued to deny the allegations — something he’s done since last December, when they began to surface. According to the Daily Mail, the 63-year-old’s impeachment was seemingly “inevitable” if he hadn’t resigned early today.

For the record, it also shared that Cuomo is currently still under “criminal investigations” in Manhattan, Albany and Westchester.

“The report said I sexually harassed 11 women, the reaction was outrage. It should have been. However it was also false. My lawyers have reviewed the report and raised serious issues and flaws that should concern all New Yorkers,” Cuomo said this morning during his press conference.

‘When there is a lack of fairness it is a concern for everyone. The most serious allegations made against me have no credible factual basis. There is a difference between alleged improper conduct and concluding sexual misconduct. This is not to say there are not 11 women who I truly offended,” the outlet reports Cuomo added. “There are, and for that I deeply, deeply apologize.”

His exit will take effect within the next 14 days. His last day will be on August 24.

At the press conference this morning, which was held in Albany, Cuomo told New York citizens and viewers all over the globe:

“The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government and therefore, that’s what I’ll do.”

Lieutenant Governor, Kathy Hochul, is set to take his place. She’ll be the state’s first female governor. New York’s current Senate Majority Leader, Andrea Stewart-Cousins, will be promoted to Hochul’s current role — making the highest seats of power in the state both held by women.

“This transition must be seamless,” Cuomo said, while discussing Hochul’s move into the role. “She can come up to speed quickly.”

CNN reports that within his resignation speech, Cuomo blamed “generational and cultural shifts” for the sexual harassment allegations he faces.

“I have done it all my life. It’s who I have been since I can remember. In my mind, I have never crossed the line with anyone, but I didn’t realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn,” Cuomo said, according to the outlet. “There are generational and cultural shifts that I just didn’t fully appreciate – and I should have. No excuses.”

Notably, #MeTo founder Tarana Burke took to Twitter to call out the soon-to-be former governor for resigning but still not taking accountability for actions.

“He’s gone. Not much more to say about that – but listen… This ‘generational difference’ and ‘rules have changed’ nonsense is WRONG. The *rules* have NOT changed. It was WRONG 50 years ago and today. The difference is there were few paths to accountability years ago.” “Please stop saying ‘well the rules have changed’ because it’s not true. The attention to sexual violence has changed. The rule of ‘keep your hands to yourself’ is universal. We all learned that in Kindergarten.“ “Nothing is NEW here. Women didn’t JUST start fighting back and speaking up. We just finally found a frequency that folks can hear us more clearly on.” “And now you all are going to hear from ALL survivors across the spectrum. #cantstopwontstop“

