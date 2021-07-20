MadameNoire Featured Video

Activist and journalist Shaun King has decided to take a break from social media. Before deactivating his accounts, he said he was taking a step back from social media so he could spend time with his family. Once Twitter was deactivated and his Instagram was private, Black Twitter celebrated.

King is known for using Twitter to bring light to racial injustices that happen throughout the country. Once he sees a video of a Black person being hurt or discriminated against, he shares a social media post and calls his followers to help raise awareness about the culprits in the clips. He also uses social media as a platform for financial campaigns for the families of those who have lost loved ones due to police brutality.

Even though he seems to have good intentions, he isn’t a beloved activist amongst the Black community. He clashes with people on social media due to his aggressive nature and has also been accused of crooked fundraising efforts. People have accused King of saying he is raising money for families who were affected by police brutality and other causes related to racial injustices but the money doesn’t go to the intended causes and is allegedly unaccounted for. He also has been accused of being a white man posing as a Black man.

King was also called out by the late Tamir Rice’s mother, Samaria Rice. She accused him of “hustling Black death” after he raised funds on her behalf that she didn’t give him permission to do. She blasted him after he went public and shared details of their conversation.

“Shaun King, why do you feel it was so important to tell folks we had a conversation?,” she wrote on Instagram. “Well we talked and everything that was said was very toxic and uncomfortable for me to hear that you raised additional money and then say you did not want to bother me. Personally I don’t understand how you sleep at night. I never gave you permission to raise nothing. Along with the united states, you robbed me for the death of my son. You gave me a cop and donut conversation. All lies Shaun, please stop thinking we’re on the same page. As a white man acting Black you are an imposter that [cannot be trusted].”

