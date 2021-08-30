Five Ways Pandemic Pets Helped Our Mental And Physical Health

For many pet owners, money is no object when it comes to keeping their fur baby happy and healthy and picking up treats and toys from places like PetSmart becomes a regular activity.

When humans were forced to stay apart during the height of the pandemic, it seems many found a work-around for social interaction: pets. It was certainly a blessing for shelter kitties and rescues pups that needed homes. And the cliché expression, “I didn’t rescue my pet – he rescued me” became truer than ever. Maybe some people picked up pets just thinking they’d provide a fun and cuddly distraction, but what they soon learned is that four-legged companions have a real impact on our mental health. Here are some of the perks of having pets.

1. Pets Get You Up And Out

The pandemic particularly robbed people of a reason to get out of bed in the morning. With so many people losing their jobs during the pandemic, or being sent home to work, it was easy to spend all day in bed. If you have a pet – particularly one that needs regular walks like a dog – you just don’t get to stay in bed until 2pm. Fido has to go out. So pets can force you to get endorphin-boosting exercise. They can encourage you to get a change of scenery by going on a walk, going on a hike, or taking them to a park. They won’t let you stay in your pajamas all day.