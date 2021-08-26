MadameNoire Featured Video

Aug. 26 is National Dog Day, a day to honor and celebrate our four-legged family members that make life so much more tolerable – not to mention more playful and definitely cuter. For those questioning if dogs should even have their own national holiday, let’s allow the facts to speak for themselves. The American Heart Association reports that dogs can help a person healing from a cardiac event. So while dogs figuratively melt our hearts, they can also literally save them. A study out of the University of Warwick’s Psychology Department found that dogs can also improve mood and help ease anxiety. Frontiers in Psychology published a study showing that even small interactions with dogs releases oxytocin, the magical hormone that fights pain and relieves stress.

It’s becoming pretty obvious that dogs should probably have more than one yearly holiday, don’t you think? Luckily, you’re free to celebrate yours every single day. If you are looking for special ways to acknowledge National Dog Day, MADAMENOIRE suggests a handful of great ones below.

Do a photoshoot

If every member of the family has a professional portrait, so too should your doggy. Or maybe you want to bring the entire family in with the dog for a professional portrait session. You can do a traditional portrait in the studio with everyone sitting together, or you can hire a photographer to meet you and your pet at a favorite spot to stage a candid photo shoot. You can make it themed based on something your dog loves. Maybe you can do a photo shoot at the dog park with Fido and his best friends. Put it in a high-end frame and put it in a central place in the home.