During the dramatic end of her Facebook Live event Willow in Concert: Lately I Feel Everything, Willow Smith commemorated the newest phase of her life by shaving her head on stage as she performed her 2010 debut single “Whip My Hair.”

“I’m thinking about shaving my head during the ‘Whip My Hair’ performance,” the 20-year-old had said in a behind-the-scenes clip. Giving more context on the importance the act has had in her life previously, she added, “This is gonna be my third time in my life shaving my head. I’m always shaving my head at monumental times in my life, when things are really changing. And this is definitely one of those moments.”

As the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett, many of us have watched Willow grow up into the punk-rocker she is today. As you may recall, she was only 11 years old when “Whip My Hair” topped the charts over a decade ago.

More recently, her fourth studio album, “lately I feel EVERYTHING,” was released simultaneously with the Facebook Live concert she co-produced this past Friday.

Interestingly, out of the whole one-hour set Willow mentioned: “My favorite song in the set right now just because of how it feels to sing would probably have to be ‘Whip My Hair.'”

At the end of her punky rendition of the 2010 hit — which can be viewed down below — Willow sat down on stage and continued to play her guitar as her afro got shaved off into the short cut she now rocks. According to PEOPLE, the last time the singer shaved her head was in March 2020 “while she spent 24 hours in a glass room as part of a performance art installation at the Geffen Contemporary at the Museum of Contemporary Art Los Angeles.”

Notably, Willow’s choice to shave off her hair also inspired her mom to do the same. As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Jada reposted a photo of herself alongside the 20-year-old last week with a caption that read, “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed❣️😜.”