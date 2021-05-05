MadameNoire Featured Video

In a way only the Smith’s can, Willow recently gave her mom Jada Pinkett an epic Mother’s Day serenade as she paid homage to the latter’s former rock group Wicked Wisdom. Going all out and performing a song with the group’s band members, Willow’s Mother’s Day jam session clearly had Jada feeling like a proud mama.

“Hey ma,” the 20-year-old said in a video she’d left for Jada and “Gammy” (Jada’s mother) to watch — something viewers saw during the latest episode of Red Table Talk. As she began to explain her Mother’s Day surprise tribute, Willow slyly said, “You [might’ve been] a little suspicious recently because I’ve been cooking up something on the side for this beautiful day.”

“When I was, I wanna say about three or four, I went on tour with my mom and her band Wicked Wisdom. Wicked Wisdom was lit,” she said proudly of Jada’s band. “This was the music that I grew up around.”

“My mother was superwoman — she was a rock star, warrior, and nurturer all in one. So unapologetically bad–s,” she continued. “I was my mom’s biggest fan — every night I wanted to ride on the security guard’s shoulders and watch her perform. She was a rockstar and I was living for Wicked Wisdom. I felt like it was only right for me to pay homage to [that] time in her life because she showed me what womaning up really is about.”

Explaining the tribute that she was about to perform, Willow shared, “I’m about to reunite with some of my mom’s old band members to do one of my favorite songs by my mom, which is called ‘Bleed All Over Me.'”

Speaking to her mother directly before the short clip ended, she warmly added, “Mom I just love you so much and I just want you to feel a tiny little bit of the gratitude and the love that you have given me throughout my entire life and continue to give me. I just want to say happy Mother’s Day — you’re just always gonna be superwoman and a badass b–ch in my book.”

When Willow brought out Jada and Gammy to hear what she’d been working on for “a couple months,” Jada’s reaction to her rendition of the song that she’d created with her old bandmates was genuinely priceless.

Watch the moment down below around the 28:43 mark.