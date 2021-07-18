MadameNoire Featured Video

It appears that those DaniLeigh pregnancy rumors are true! The “Yellow Bone” singer officially confirmed this week that she’s expecting the seed of former boyfriend and rapper DaBaby. The two artists reportedly began dating back in May and officially split in February.

Fans of the 26-year-old songwriter began to suspect that there was something off about her appearance when photos of Leigh surfaced from a meet-in-greet event in March. Dani wore an awfully large red dress and in the photo, you could see a glimpse of what appeared to be a burgeoning baby bump.

Now the choreographer has officially shared the big news. DaniLeigh took to Instagram on July 16 to post about the milestone with a beautiful maternity photoshoot. The songstress dazzles in front of a stunning waterfall as she cradles her big belly.

“As you grow so does my love, discipline, and focus 🤍,” she captioned the photo.

In a second Instagram post shared on Sunday (July 18), Leigh revealed another set of maternity photos from “3 months ago” sporting a shiny gold coverup along with a sweet message for her new blessing. “Can’t wait to meet you my baby,” she added.

DaBaby has yet to confirm the special announcement but fans would hope that the former couple is on good terms following their odd split back in February. At the time Leigh took to her Instagram Stories to announce her breakup from the “Rockstar” rapper by sharing a post that read “Officially single.” However, DaBaby took a more indirect approach. The 29-year-old rhymer gave praise to model India Love for her take on The Masterpiece Challenge on TikTok before issuing a message to fans to create their best rendition of the song for a chance to win a Valentine’s date with the man himself.

The new mom to be previously opened up about her split from DaBaby on Twitter hinting that she was young and dumb during their relationship.

“Lol sad… but ok…,”she wrote at the time. “Can’t wait to be disconnected to that situation….in due time …we all human.. we all make mistakes when we in love and dumb.. but it’s all about growing fr .. so I’ll take my lessons and keep goin .. even with all the hate I receive it’s fine… in due time.”

Congrats to DaniLeigh!