Is DaniLeigh expecting a baby with DaBaby? That’s the latest speculation surrounding the on-again, off-again couple.

The singer hosted a meet and greet on Sunday where fans shared footage of the singer sporting what appeared to be a small bump. Could also be food. One can never really tell.

While rumors were circulating about whether or not she was gearing up to become a new mom, she sidestepped all of that and took to Instagram with an early message for International Women’s Day.

Rocking the same red dress she wore in the meet-and-greet footage, sans the protruding bump, she wrote, “Today was fire. happy international woman’s day… every day I learn something new about myself .. it ain’t easy being a woman.. we are first to blame without truth but I thank God for reassuring me every day that ima be ok , and to keep going.”

The “Easy” singer continued, “I’m not perfect , but I am strong , loving , pure and hard working , I am a woman . Tomorrow .. my ladies should post a pic of themselves with a list of their greatness.”

The relationship saga between DaniLeigh and Da Baby began after they were first spotted together in June of 2020. By September, the couple were rumored to have parted ways following cryptic tweets from the singer. The duo reconciled late last year and was met by shade from the mother of the rapper’s oldest daughter and former longtime girlfriend Meme.

DaniLeigh found herself in the middle of a social media scandal after teasing a single where she sang, “yellow bone that’s what he wants.” Social media users accused the song of being colorist, which the Dominican singer vehemently denied.

“Why can’t I make a song for all my light skin baddies ?? Why y’all think I’m hating on other colors when there are millions of songs speaking on all types.. why y’all sensitive and take it personal .. gahhhh d*mn,” she wrote on Instagram.

Things between the couple appeared to be over once they took to Instagram announcing that they both were single in February. She took to Twitter reflecting on returning to singlehood, writing, “Can’t wait to be disconnected to that situation….in due time …we all human.. we all make mistakes when we in love and dumb.. but it’s all about growing fr .. so I’ll take my lessons and keep goin .. even with all the hate I receive it’s fine… in due time.”

Fans speculated that the couple reunited once again this month after they posted separate videos in a similar car listening to the same music.

So is it a baby? In due time we’ll find out. For the record, DaBaby has two children — a daughter with Meme born in 2017, and a younger daughter born in 2020.