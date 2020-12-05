Madamenoire Featured Video

Dani Leigh and Da Baby made it Instagram official again after the “Suge” rapper posted a video of them sharing a meal together last night (Dec. 4). The “Easy” singer posted a photo of them to her Instagram as well with the caption, “My baby idc” with a heart emoji. One person that had something to say about this was the mother of his daughter and former longtime girlfriend, Meme.

After Da Baby, born Johnathan Kirk, posted the video on his Instagram story, Meme posted a photo of them together with the text, “Was this a month ago?” with laughing emojis. She followed that up with “I got the say so I called a quits…I prepare yall for everything lol. Don’t let this s*** go over ya heads.” We’re not sure what that means but she may be alluding to the fact that she ended her relationship with Kirk herself.

This isn’t the first time their dispute carried over to social media. Back in February, Meme aired Kirk out on Instagram for having a baby with another woman. She shared text messages that she claimed were between him and the mother of his child along with a video of her telling him she was going to expose him for “policing the mother of his child.” After their conflict made its way around the internet, the Charlotte, North Carolina rapper clarified that when he conceived his child, he was a single man.

“When my new coming blessing was conceived, me and shawty was not together,” he said on Instagram. “Shawty was not with me, living with me, was not f****** with me in any way, shape or form.”

Dani Leigh and Da Baby were first spotted together in June but after some cryptic tweets from Leigh, it seemed that they had parted ways by September. After retweeting a tweet that read “You’re not selfish for wanting the same energy and love you give. Remember that,” she followed up with her own tweet that read “I never had hate til I dated u.” Whatever happened looks to be all water under the bridge now.