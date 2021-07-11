MadameNoire Featured Video

Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon recently came to their co-star Ashley Darby’s defense regarding comments made about her by co-star Candiace Dillard-Bassett.

Back in June, a fan commented under a video posted on @alltruetea’s Instagram account that showed clips of the show’s most heated arguments saying, “This reel shows how reckless Ashley’s mouth has been and still is. Yet Candiace was the villain and ganged up on by so many fans. It’s crazy how Ashley was in my opinion worse but people want to ignore that. I wonder why????🤔 ”

In Dillard-Bassett’s reply, she said Darby doesn’t get as much backlash as she does because she has a lighter complexion.

“Because she’s light-skinned,” she commented. “There. It was said. I said it. Now, let’s see how fast it gets around.”

During a chat with The Jasmine Brand, Bryant and Dixon wholeheartedly disagreed with Dillard’s comments.

“It was stupid,” Bryant replied when asked if they thought Dillard’s comments were reasonable or shady. “I’ll tell you why. Who gets the most shade? Who gets the most backlash? Who gets the most hateration? This girl or this girl?,” pointing to herself and Dixon.

“And Ashley!,” Dixon added. “Ashley spent three seasons being dragged by the fans and the only reason why she recently fell into better favor of the fans is [because] we got to see a different side of her as a mother. So I think people have short memories. Candiace’s memory is a little short but Ashley has definitely paid her dues.”

Bryant and Dixon host their own podcast together, “Reasonably Shady,” described as a “conversational lifestyle podcast that will feature an array of topics for women, including dating, relationships, marriage, entrepreneurs, motherhood, style, glam, current events, and more” in a press release.

The Real Housewives of Potomac premieres on Bravo on July 11. Watch the trailer below.