While Gizelle Bryant tried to protect her on-again, off-again relationship with her ex-husband Jamal Bryant, there were times when she didn’t necessarily extend that same courtesy to her fellow cast members.

And while she’s been called out on this inconsistency many times, we see in season 6 of “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” that Gizelle hasn’t exactly learned her lesson.

Given the fact that she and Jamal are no longer together, perhaps she has even less regard than she did before.

In the teaser for the new season, Gizelle can be seen asking, “So when are we going to talk about the Eddie rumors?”

Apparently Dr. Wendy Osefo’s husband reportedly stepped out and fathered a love child.

But Dr. Wendy was serious about Gizelle keeping her husband’s name out of her mouth. She overheard Gizelle’s comments and told her straight up, “What you’re not going to do is play with my husband’s name. I see you for everything everybody ever said that you were. I will light you’re a** up!”

Apparently, Gizelle wasn’t all that phased—or maybe she was and is now trying to play it off. She brushed off the interaction as Dr. Wendy having nothing else to do but “be all up in her pretty face.”

On a recent episode of “Nightly Pop,” with fellow co-star Robyn Dixon, Gizelle said, “I’m not mad at it. We’re gonna let the season play out. But there’s a lot that Wendy thought I did but I didn’t do.”

Alright sis, we’ll see.

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” will return on July 11th at 8PM ET/PT on Bravo