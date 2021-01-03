Robyn Dixon Shuts Down Rumors She Was Fired From ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’

After Monique Samuels announced that she was exiting the Real Housewives of Potomac, rumors began to swirl that her co-star Robyn Dixon was next. There were claims that Dixon was fired from the Bravo reality show after Wendy Osefo appeared on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, Showbiz Cheat Sheet noted. Yontef posted a clip from her appearance on Instagram and in the comments Yontef responded to fans asking if Dixon was leaving the show. He responded to one follower saying:

“Well the thing is that’s the rumor but is it confirmed – personally we don’t think so. It seems that way but according to us – it’s NOT yet confirmed – but yea we think so. It kinda makes sense. Think about it – Gizelle without Robin? GAME F’ing ON!!”

Dixon, who has been on the show for all five seasons, posted to her Instagram story to deny the rumors that she was fired from the show. She posted a screenshot of a direct message full of nasty messages including “So glad your b**** a** was fired.”

“Sorry you get your news from non-credible sources,” she wrote. “Don’t get too excited.”

Newbie Wendy Osefo isn’t exiting the show but revealed during her chat with Yotef that she considered it. After the fight between Samuels and Candiace Dillard Bassett, she said she considered making season five her last.