Bill Cosby is ready to hop back into life as he knew it…

After the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decide to overturn the 83-year-old’s sexual assault conviction in a shocking move last week, TMZ reports that Cosby already has a number of projects in the works.

According to the outlet, his representative Andrew Wyatt shared that the comedian’s camp has “contacted several promoters and comedy clubs” who are receptive to the possibility of allowing Cosby to perform at their venues during a comedy tour.

As he travels the nation, the comedian apparently also wants to make appearances at “prisons, schools, and neighborhoods” to talk to people about “being better citizens and curbing violence.”

Wyatt told TMZ that despite the famed actor’s conviction and the backlash surrounding his release, “The world wants to see Mr. Cosby.” The rep added that the comedian will draw from his own “experiences behind bars, where he heard moving stories from other inmates like a father and son serving time together.”

Additionally, Cosby is also reportedly working on a five-part docuseries that will cover “his life, legacy, trial, and prison experience.” From what TMZ shared, the 83-year-old is set to sit down and be interviewed for the project sometime soon. Moreover, “producers of the series have shot interviews with Cosby’s family, friends, and other celebs.”

If that isn’t enough, Cosby is also co-writing a book with novelist Frederick Williams that will focus on his “criminal case and prison experience.”

As MADAMENOIRE previous reported, Cosby served two out of the three-10-year sentencing he received due to sexual assault charges against him made by Andrea Constand. Notably, his conviction wasn’t overturned due to his innocence, but because of two technicalities that happened amidst the trial.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s latest ruling bars any further persecution of Cosby within regards to the case.

Are the people really interested in patronizing any of Cosby’s events or purchasing his book?