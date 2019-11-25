Bill Cosby Says He’s Prepared To Serve 10-Year-Maximum Prison Sentence Rather Than Show Any Remorse In First Prison Interview

Bill Cosby maintained his innocence and revealed his plan to help other disadvantaged Black men in a bizarre interview since he was first incarcerated for the sexual assault of Andrea Constand.

Aligning with his promise to only give interviews to Black outlets, the embattled comedian spoke with BlackPressUSA as he serves three to 10 years in SCI-Phoenix, a correctional facility located outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The interview was compiled after several phone calls with Cosby and his spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, according to Yahoo News.

In April 2018, Cosby was convicted of assaulting Constand, a former Temple University employee, in 2004. “I have 8 years and 9 months left. When I come up for parole, they’re not going to hear me say that I have remorse. I was there. I don’t care what group of people come along and talk about this when they weren’t there.”

In June, Cosby filed an appeal in his case, to which he refers to in the interview as a “setup.”

“That whole jury thing. They were imposters,” he continued. Cosby says that during the trial an alternate juror reported that they overheard a main juror admit they believed Cosby was guilty. After an investigation, the main juror was allowed to stay.

“It’s something attorneys will tell you is called a payoff,” Cosby said.

As the interview went on, Cosby tried to interlink the plight of the underprivileged with his own, even though he acknowledged his position as a rich person and referred to his cell as a “penthouse.”

Cosby is reportedly an advocate for ManUp, a program to help rehabilitate men in the prison system.

“I’m not a psychiatrist, and I’m not a psychologist,” Cosby said. “I’m an educator, and what I look forward to is talking to this group of 400 or so men. Some of them here are in their 70s, in their 50s, their 40s, 30s, and 20s. I tell them what I know and what I feel. I feel that everything that I said in 2004, there is a light [behind it]. The mistake I made [in 2004] is making it sound like all the people were making the infractions, and that’s not true.”

Cosby did however express remorse from his controversial 2014 “Pound Cake speech,” in which he criticized poor Blacks and issued a large dose of respectability politics.

As to how he got here, Cosby is convinced his conviction was part of a larger conspiracy to remove positive representation of Black characters from the culture.

“When The Cosby Show came on with the Huxtables, just think about it. While it was running, other networks and even the media were doing jobs on trying to belittle whatever it represented,” Cosby said.“They did not like what The Cosby Show looked like for us, and many of us traded into it. Now, look at what has happened. They’ve taken everything that I’ve done and swept it into a place where it would not be shown.”

Prior to his sentencing last year, Cosby had been accused by almost 60 women of sexual misconduct.