Less than a week after welcoming twins with Abby De La Rosa, it has been confirmed that Nick Cannon has another bundle of joy on the way. Alyssa Scott posted a maternity photo on her Instagram story on Father’s Day with the America’s Got Talent host and her showing off her baby bump. This posts confirms that rumors that began a few weeks ago after Scott posted a maternity photo with her unborn child’s name in the caption, Zen S. Cannon, which she has since deleted. Scott was once a model of Cannon’s VH1 show Wild N’ Out.

Cannon has welcomed three children in less than a year. De La Rosa gave birth to Cannon’s fifth and sixth child, twin boys named Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, on June 14.

“✨JUNE 14TH, 2021 ✨ Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon #Myworld #twinboys,” De La Rosa captioned a video of her cradling her newborns.

In December 2020, he and Brittany Bell welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Powerful Queen. Cannon and Bell already share a three-year-old son named Golden. He also has nine-year-old twins he shares with Mariah Carey, Morrocan and Monroe.