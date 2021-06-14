MadameNoire Featured Video

Here’s your latest update in the ongoing saga between Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels breakup. The last we reported, Safaree petitioned the courts to allow him to be present for the birth of his second child with Mena.

Bambi, their former “Love and Hip Hop” cast member asked why a woman giving birth would want someone who doesn’t like her in the space during what is one of the most vulnerable and potentially risky time for a woman?

After that discussion, reports surfaced that Safaree fathered another child in addition to the one he’s expecting with his estranged wife, explaining the sudden divorce and the existing tension between the couple.

But Safaree later came forward and denied those claims.

Now, Erica Mena is back in court claiming the back and forth with her husband and father of her child is resulting in complications in her pregnancy, even causing her to wind up in the hospital at one point.

According to TMZ, Mena claims that Safaree has “failed to be involved in her care or to visit her at the hospital during her most recent stay, where she remained overnight for many days related to her pregnancy.”

In court documents, Mena alleged that Safaree’s request for joint custody and his petitioning to be in the delivery room are plots to obtain “good publicity,” while painting Erica as the villain. Meanwhile, she claims she’s been the only parent ensuring their “children’s safety and acting in their best interest.”

In legal documents, Mena suggested that Samuels worry about their unborn child’s health, along with her own, instead of attempting to make himself look like a devoted father.

In terms of the decision to allow him in the delivery room as she gives birth, Mena says that matter should be decided by herself and her doctor and not the court system.