MadameNoire Featured Video

Recently, we reported that Erica Mena filed for divorce from her husband Safaree Samuels after less than two years of marriage.

At the time, we reported that Erica Mena was requesting primary physical custody but was willing to share joint legal custody. She also requested rights to the home she shared with Samuels.

But apparently, according to TMZ, the source of the original report, things have changed.

In response to Mena’s divorce filing, Samuels responded saying that he does not want her to have primary physical custody of their daughter Safire and the child Erica is currently carrying.

In new legal documents obtained by TMZ, he said he also wants joint legal custody. Seeing that Erica initially claimed she was willing to offer joint custody, I don’t know why he had to make that distinction. But he did.

He argued that he wants consistent and unsupervised visits with his children as he believes they are in his best interest.

Safaree is also open to allowing Erica to staying in the home as long as he can be removed from any liability related to the property through refinancing their mortgage. He also wants his share of the property’s value.

What he does want is to maintain control of his vehicles and possession of his personal property acquired during the marriage as an individual.

He is also asking that the court deny her alimony and that the court be the one to determine child support obligations.

The terms don’t seem too far fetched or unreasonable. But then again, these two aren’t exactly known for rationality. We’ll see how it pans out.