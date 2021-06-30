MadameNoire Featured Video

Since Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart went public with their relationship back in March 2020, the two have enthralled followers with their public displays of affection. Now, fans of the couple will get an inside view of their relationship with the upcoming release of their new WE TV show, Brat Loves Judy.

An official press release shared via The Root noted:

Brat Loves Judy brings audiences a never-before-seen look into the world of veteran hip-hop artist and two-time Grammy Award-nominee, Da Brat, and her girlfriend Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, the multi-millionaire business owner and CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, as they navigate their new relationship,” from building a new home together and growing their budding careers to couples therapy, dealing with meddling loved ones, and a surprise proposal. Family and friends featured on the series include Judy’s adult daughter, Deja and Deja’s infant daughter Kenzie; Bella, Brat’s manager and confidante; Brat’s friend Montana and his wife Rhonda; and of course, Brat and Judy’s six dogs—Staxx, Rockie, Fat Boy, Loyal, Fendi, and Rebel—among others. The series also features a surprise appearance by Brat’s sister LisaRaye McCoy, as the siblings dig deeper into their strained relationship.

Since the “Funkified” rapper officially shared her relationship with Dupart and publicly came out, Da Brat has opened up about why it took decades for her to feel comfortable sharing her truth with the world. In an interview she’d done around that time, she explained, “I never confirmed anything because in the ’90s, it wasn’t cool back in the day.”

In June 2020, she shared that she’d also been worried about her late grandmother possibly being judged by fellow churchgoers if she were to have been public about her sexuality.

WE TV’s Brat Love Judy will premieres Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. ET. Peep the trailer for the upcoming series down below.