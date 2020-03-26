Da Brat And Partner Jesseca Dupart Go Public With Their Relationship: “My Better Half”

Love (and the coronavirus) is in the air. Rapper Da Brat and her partner, businesswoman and Instagram mainstay Jesseca Dupart, (aka, darealbbjudy) are going public with their relationship.

The Kaleidoscope Hair products CEO let the cat out of the bag by sharing a post on Wednesday of herself and Brat hugged up, captioning it with a heart emoji.

She took things a step further and shared a video of herself gifting the “Funkdafied” rapper a pricey Bentley as an early birthday gift. In the caption, she called out claims that they had been hiding their relationship and described Brat as her “better half” and ” my forever.”

“This video was taken 3•16 …. Her birthday is 4•14 but with the way things were going and my excitement I couldn’t wait 😭😣 it’s so crazy cuz I ordered a CUSTOM bow for the presentation and didn’t even wait on it 🤣🤣🤣 SHE HATES TO ACCEPT ANY GIFTS FROM ME , that’s y she was running . But she deserves the WORLD and so much more,” she wrote. “I’ve never been SOOOO happy and honestly think that it’s not only because of our connection but also because we really been to ourselves. But then all these videos keep popping up like we hiding 🙄🙄 But WE BE IN PUBLIC 🤣🤣 why is y’all hiding to get footage. My better half , my forever , my twin flame 💖💖💖 @sosobrat HAPPY EARLY BIRTHDAY BABY BIRTHDAY 🎂 🎁 🍰”

Rumors about their relationship first started really popping up in early February after Dupart shared a photo of her hand with what looked to be in engagement ring on it, though they seem to have started spending time together last year.

“I said “YES” 💕💕💕 LOVE has always been a BIG part of my life. And this one thing I am CERTAIN about …… there’s been no other LOVE like this,” she wrote at the time. “There’s been nothing that’s been so SURE for me. 💖💖💖 LOVE IS IN THE AIR”

From there, people speculated that they were engaged, though Brat didn’t post her picture or comment about any of it. Still, they were photographed together at Mardi Gras and Dupart got “Da Brat” on her nails at one point this month. But Dupart would confuse people in February by announcing she was engaged to marry herself after frustration with “blogs” that wrote about them having a relationship.

“all the things I’ve been reading , all these blogs with the sh-ts and I wasn’t gon address it but I see ima have to,” she wrote. “How can ANYONE say they have a confirmed or trusted source of info when ain’t none of y’all talked to ME.”

Now she’s saying for herself what she and Brat share, and celebrating it with “Hers n Hers” Bentleys.

Da Brat has been linked to Allen Iverson back in the past and even admitted to dating Kirk Frost at one point — yes, Rasheeda’s Kirk. This, however, is her first public relationship with a woman.