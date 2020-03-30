“It Wasn’t Cool Back In The Day”: Da Brat Explains Why She Kept Sexuality Private Before Going Public With Jesseca Dupart

On Friday, rapper and radio personality Da Brat opened up about her decision to go public with her relationship with Kaleidoscope Hair Products CEO Jesseca Dupart (aka, BB Judy). She noted that it’s because she’s not only found someone who loves her in a way that she hasn’t experienced before and is ready for whatever the world may throw at them, but also because she’s more comfortable being open now than she would have been in the past.

“I guess I should just say a few things about it since this is the show that I’m on and everybody else talking about it and I did make a post. I’ve always been an advocate of privacy, pretty much to protect the interests of the other party involved. Because if you’re not used to this life and the scrutiny that come with it, it can break you,” she said on Rickey Smiley Morning Show. “I’ve been talked about for way over 20 years or more so I’m kind of conditioned for it. My coat of armor is pretty thick so I learned what to say and what not to say and the battles that I decide to choose to fight. Most the time I just stay silent and let people speculate.”

For the record, Brat said she didn’t let on about her sexuality when she first made waves in the industry in the ’90s because being a woman into women wasn’t necessarily embraced (she didn’t identify herself as one sexual orientation or another by the way).

“I never confirmed anything because in the ’90s, it wasn’t cool back in the day,” she said. “I’m a little bit nervous because I’m not really used to talking about this thing because I’m not a public person when it comes to my personal life. But when you get blessed and somebody when you weren’t even looking for nobody, and they love you like you’ve never been loved before, it’s a whole different experience. Like Jill Scott says, she loves me from my hair follicles down to my toenails. She inspires me, she believes in me, she motivate me, she accepts me for who I am — my past, my faults, mistakes. We can talk about anything and everything. There’s nothing I can’t talk to about with her and it’s just amazing.”

And as was made evident last week when Dupart gifted Brat with a sparkling white Bentley as an early birthday gift, the entrepreneur knows how to make the star feel special; very special and in happy tears.

“On top of that, she spoil me. I’m already Da Brat, so I’m just blessed all the way around,” she said. “I’ve never in all my years and I came out in the 90s, I’ve never really opened up about anything personal because with new levels comes new devils. They out there and they’re coming for us, but we don’t care because we strong and we can get through anything together. I’m very happy to say I have somebody like BB Judy.”

As previously mentioned, Brat has been linked to men in the past, including NBA star Allen Iverson and Love and Hip Hop‘s Kirk Frost, and there have been rumors about her possibly seeing different women, but this is the first relationship she’s confirmed while in it. She certainly seems in love.

“Never have I EVER. Needless to say… I’ve always been a kind of private person until I met my heart’s match who handles some things differently than I do,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you baby @darealbbjudy for far more than this incredible birthday gift. I have never experienced this feeling. It’s so overwhelming that often I find myself in a daze hoping to never get pinched to see if it’s real so I can live in this dream forever.”