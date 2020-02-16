Ne-Yo Speaks Out About Divorce: ‘It’s Not A Sad Thing’

“It’s slowly but surely becoming public knowledge that myself and my wife have decided to go ahead and get a divorce,” the Las Vegas native said. “It’s not a sad thing, it’s more of a us realizing…long story short, I’m never gonna talk bad about her. I’m not that person. There’s nothing bad to say about her. She’s a fantastic woman. She’s the mother of my children and she’s always gonna be that.”

Ne-Yo added that he and Smith have their own personal issues that got in the way of their marriage.

“Long story short, she’s got demons just like everyone else, just like me and we realize our demons don’t mesh and until the both of get ahold of our personal demons, it’s gonna be just difficult for us to stay married,” said Ne-Yo about Crystal. “That’s the end of that chapter, not the end of that book. Like I said, that’s the mother of my kids and I love her to death. We’re gonna be family forever.”

They walked down the aisle back in 2016. They have two children together, Shaffer Chimere Smith, Jr. and Roman Alexander-Raj Smith.