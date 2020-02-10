Crystal Smith Has Been Sending Cryptic “Break Up” Messages For Some Time Now

This past weekend, we shared the news of the alleged breakup between singer Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith are reportedly getting a divorce after three years of marriage. While neither half of this couple have confirmed the news, looking at Crystal’s page, there are more than a few hints that there has been trouble in paradise for some time now.

Not only is Crystal’s page devoid of any image and mention of Ne-Yo, with the exception of the son they have together, but her page is also full of messages that either subtly or blatantly express the fact that she might be in a transitioning space. And transitioning out of a relationship, specifically.

For example, today on our Instagram stories, Crystal posted something that read:

“I hope you never settle. I hope you hold to your standards in your dreams, relationships, respect. You deserve what you want and what you’ve been working towards.”

And while it certainly makes sense in terms of the news we just learned. Looking back over her social media presence, it appears that this alleged split was a long time in the making.

See what I’m talking about on the following pages.