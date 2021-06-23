MadameNoire Featured Video

Apparently, June 23 is “National Hydration Day.” While the day itself might seem silly on its surface, the fact of the matter is that staying hydrated plays one of the most vital roles in helping your body complete everything it needs to in order to keep you feeling happy and healthy.

That said, even if you’re getting your 6-8 glasses of water per day — our skin often needs an extra boost to ensure we’re not looking parched out here in these streets. Scroll below for the 411 on facial mists that’ll help maintain your skin’s hydration levels throughout the summer.

The Day Drink Energizing Hydration Tonic

Created by The Route, this facial mist is said to “refresh, hydrate, and defend” the skin. Comprised of ingredients including cucumber water, zinc, copper, magnesium, hyaluronic acids and natural botanicals, this product helps protect your skin against free radical aggressors with an additional boost of Vitamin C and other antioxidants.

The brand advises, “Spritz your face, neck and décolleté throughout the day for a boost when midday water loss is heightened. Mist to defend your skin against daily assault from urban free radicals.”

Check it out here.