Travel Beauty Tips To Keep You Glowing On The Go

Winter weather can bring along a lot of dullness, even for the most melanated folks. And with the stress factors of travel (airplane germs, pollution, jetlag) it’s even more important to take care of ourselves and stay healthy while on the go. The next time you’re packing for a trip, skip the surgical mask and opt for these items that will keep you hydrated, glowing and healthy while you see the world.

ANTE UP ON THE VITAMINS

With the coronavirus all over the news, it’s time to get serious about things you were hopefully doing all along…like washing your hands and coughing into your arm, not hands. But outside of basic hygiene, taking vitamins and natural herbs is an important way to keep your immunity strong and energy high while traveling. One of my favorite supplements to ward off colds Source Naturals Wellness Formula, which is full of Vitamin C and natural herbs like garlic, echinacea and grapeseed extract. For a vitamin to help overall health and give your skin a real glow, try HUM’s Omega The Great pills or Air Patrol to combact pollutants.

GET TO KNOW KOREAN FACE MASKS

When I visited South Korea two years ago, I lost my beauty product loving mind. Seoul is truly the epicenter of skincare, and if there is one product that gives you so much in one small package, it’s the disposable face mask. The ingredients that the masks are infused with are endless: vitamin C, aloe, honey, charcoal, green tea, the list goes on…. There is a face mask for every kind of skincare concern, and these portable gems are the perfect on-the-go item to slap on your face during or after a long flight. The result is an instant glow that you’d get after a facial (for half the time and cost). To delve into Korean skincare and some of the best masks on the market, head to Soko Glam.

BREAK A SWEAT

The best kind of boost for a natural glow may take some motivation, but it costs nothing. Besides the obvious health benefits of exercise, getting your heart pumping increases circulation that gives the skin a dewy hue. If you are traveling and can’t make it to a gym, Pop Sugar and Fitness Blender have great workout online workout videos for every level.

KEEP A “TOUCH UP” BAG

Airplane dryness and travel can wreak havoc on the skin. If you need to look fresh faced as soon as you touch down, create a small bag of some beauty must-haves, like face wipes, eye drops for red eyes, and a tinted moisturizer and lip balm. Nothing seals in moisture and gives an instant glow like a good face mist. LaRoche-Posay Thermal Spring Water Facial Mist is a cult favorite and comes in a travel size.

STAY HYDRATED

You know how it goes. You’ve got a long flight that is being very generous with free wine. Or, you celebrated being in a new place with a cocktail or two (or three) at your hotel. The point is, it’s easy to forget to stay hydrated while traveling, but important. Try to keep a water bottle with you at all times (an empty one to get through TSA). For skin hydration, slather on a moisturizer before and after your flight. Many flight attendants swear by Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream to lock in moisture. There’s also good old rosewater for both a skin and mood boost.