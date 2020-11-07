Madamenoire Featured Video

Rapper Da Baby suffered a terrible loss this week when his brother, Glenn Johnson, committed suicide. According to TMZ, Johnson had uploaded a video of himself with a gun while crying before he took his own life.

While grieving the death of his brother, Da Baby not only said he will be seeking therapy but also encouraged others to do the same.

“If you can’t get over depression GET HELP, you see a loved one struggling get them help, they refuse the help, MAKE em get treated anyway,” the “Suge” rapper tweeted. “You suffer from PTSD take that s*** serious & get help! I’m bouta get a therapist my damn self!”

Baby, who was born Johnathan Kirk, gave some insight into his brother’s issues on the “Intro” track from his album, Kirk.

“My brother be thinkin’ that we don’t love him and let him struggle like we ain’t family/Like I won’t give up all I got to see you happy, n****,” he rapped. He also posted the lyrics on his Instagram story after Johnson’s death was announced.

This the Charlotte, North Carolina native’s second loss this year. His father also passed away, which he revealed in March.

“I got a text message saying my Album was #3 on the charts then talked to my lil brother and found out my pops passed away out of nowhere and my s*** went #1 on the charts out of nowhere,” he wrote on Instagram in a now deleted post according to Genius. “My biggest loss and my biggest win at the same time. Errthang they love about me I learned from you.”

He also rapped about the loss of his father on “Intro.” He rhymed: “And I’m just somewhere fucked up thinkin’ ‘bout my father and shit

They found him dead a couple days before I started tour.”

We send our condolences to Da Baby and his family and wish him well on his journey with therapy.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week with assistance in English and Spanish.