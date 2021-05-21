MadameNoire Featured Video

Last month, we reported that Nick Cannon is expecting his second set of twins with one of his girlfriends Abby De La Rosa.

Given the timeline of Rosa’s pregnancy, she and Brittany Bell, another mother of Nick’s children, were gestating at the same time.

But, these two women might not have been the only ones carrying Cannon’s children simultaneously.

Recently, another woman, has come forward announcing a pregnancy. And some social media activity has people assuming that this baby is Nick’s as well.

Under the announcement, the woman, a ” Wild N’ Out” model named Alyssa Scott, shared a maternity image of herself on Instagram with the caption: “ZEN S. CANNON.”

The Cannon surname could belong to a lot of people. But someone in Alyssa’s comment section was pretty bold.

They flat out asked, “Is Nick Cannon the dad?”

Alyssa replied with three smileys with the hearts.

No word from Cannon just yet but time will tell. As he’s not in the habit of denying his children.

Not only do these two work together. Cannon was spotted with a woman who bears a striking resemblance to Alyssa this past October, which would put her in the window to be this far along now that we’re approaching summer of 2021.

If these allegations are indeed true, this will make Cannon’s seventh child.

Let’s count them up.

He has twins Morrocan and Monroe with Mariah Carey. (2)

He has two children with Brittany Bell, Golden and Powerful Queen. (2)

He is expecting twins with Abby De La Rosa. (2)

And with this latest announcement, that would bring his total to seven.

Cannon certainly has the money to support these children and even a few more. But we’re wondering if he has the time, the energy, and the bandwidth to devote the individual each of these seven children needs and deserves?