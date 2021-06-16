MadameNoire Featured Video

After updating her followers for months on her weight loss journey postpartum — after welcoming her son Win with hubby Russell Wilson almost a year ago — Ciara is now back to her pre-baby weight.

While she’s been known to be a beast in the gym after her pregnancies — sometimes dedicating herself to working out three times a day — after Win was born Ciara said she’d gained over 65 pounds. Becoming an ambassador for WW (formerly known as Weight Watchers) to help her shed the pounds she’d put on while carrying, at one point the “Body Party” singer described her weight loss journey this go around as “easy, stress-free, and fun.” If you’re interested, the singer often pinpointed their app as being a particularly helpful and useful resource.

While she never really put a heavy emphasis on snapping back per se, last August she told fans that she wanted to lose 48 pounds and was “going to work really hard” towards that goal.

In the caption of one of her latest posts on Instagram, the 35-year-old said, “Goodbye to those last 10lbs I’ve been working on these past 5 weeks, hello to me — pre-baby weight. I’m so proud of myself – down 39 pounds on my @ww journey! The @ww app really made the process easy and fun! Thank you to everyone for your support, we did it!”

“If you believe in yourself and set goals, it’s all possible!” she encouragingly said to those of her followers who might also be on a weight loss journey. “Go for it! Go get it! I am so excited to continue the journey with WW, focusing on my overall wellness and maintaining this strong body that gave me three beautiful babies without having to restrict myself.”

Notably, she additionally mentioned that “People following the WW program can expect to lose 1-2 lbs/week.*”