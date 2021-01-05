Ciara Says Post-Baby Weight Loss Journey Has Been “Easy, Stress-Free, And Fun” Thanks To This App

After giving birth to her third child, Win, last summer, Ciara shared with fans that she was gearing up to drop 48 pounds.

“48lbs to go! Starting the game plan tomorrow!! P.s. don’t know how easy it’s going to be considering 3 [babies] now! Going to work really hard at this! Let’s go Mamma’s,” she wrote on Instagram back in August.

From the looks of it, the “Body Party” singer is starting the year off right as she recently took to the social networking platform to share that she has already moved beyond the halfway point of her post-baby weight loss goals.

As a new Weight Watchers ambassador, the mom of three revealed that she has lost 28 pounds since August.

“Super Proud of where I am starting off 2021! Down 28 pounds thanks to @WW!!” the “Body Party” singer exclaimed. “This journey has been easy, stress-free, and fun! Especially juggling mommy life, work-life, exercise, etc! The WW app has been a game-changer! 20 more lbs to go!”

Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, welcomed baby Win back in July. During her pregnancy, the singer gained a total of 65 pounds. She partnered with Weight Watchers and their Digital 360 program two months after giving birth to assist with her journey.

“Ready to level up my plans post-baby and beyond! Leading a healthier lifestyle has always been a long-term goal of mine. With my growing family and career, I’m more focused on living a balanced life. I’m proud to share that I’ve joined the @ww family!” she told fans on Instagram. “The program is realistic for my goals and I’m having fun with the app! I’ve seen the impact it’s had on family and friends and I’m excited for the journey ahead. I naturally lost 15lbs post-baby and after starting the WW program, changing my eating, and working out, I’ve now lost the 5lbs I wanted. I’m ready to go after the rest I want to lose! Let’s go!!!”

It’s great that Ciara is taking her time to lose the weight and refusing to subscribe to snapback culture, which places an unhealthy amount of pressure on new moms to lose weight after childbirth.