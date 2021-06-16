MadameNoire Featured Video

As the celebration of Black American liberation and a commemorative day remembering Union soldiers announcing the freedom of slaves in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865 — more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation — scroll below for some ways you can honor Juneteenth with your loved ones.

Get Educated

Unfortunately, because the importance of the holiday isn’t generally taught in schools, many — both old and young — don’t really know much about Juneteenth or how meaningful it is to the Black community. With that in mind, using the day to become educated on the traditions and history associated with the holiday (ie. drinking red beverages, its importance in Texas, the symbolism of the flag, etc…) are all things you can learn up on with your family.