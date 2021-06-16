MadameNoire Featured Video

In a new video swirling the internet, conservative former political candidate DeAnna Lorriane says she reportedly received death threats since speaking out against Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s 2020 hit song ‘WAP.’ What’s more is that now, Lorraine thinks she might be referenced in the music video for Megan Thee Stallion’s latest single, “Thot Sh*t.”

In a clip originally shared via TMZ, Lorraine noted that she thinks the music video might be making a statement directly against her, the conservative party as a whole, or those who take offense to Meg’s “outrageous, degrading songs” generally. She began the clip by saying, “Megan Thee Stallion’s newest video — she’s referring to potentially me because we’ve feuded in the past over her videos like ‘WAP.’”

The former candidate shared that if she were to run for office again, a part of her platform would be emphasizing the need for better role models in the media for our youth — “especially in music because young people listen to music so much.”

At the beginning of the video for “Thot Sh*t,” a white male “senator” is seen watching one of Meg’s other music videos before leaving a comment underneath it regarding how it was “progressive,” vulgar, and that the musician needed her mouth “washed out with holy water.” As the music video continues, Meg makes the senator well aware that many of the Black women he tries to condemn are the same ones that make his world go around.

Concerning the role of Black women, the Houston rapper told the senator over the phone in the video, “They treat your diseases, they cook your meals, the haul your trash, they drive your ambulances, they guard you while you sleep,” before later adding, “Do not f–k with them.”

In her clip for TMZ, Lorraine said that “a whole army” of fans contacted her regarding her commentary on the types of music Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, and Cardi B produce. Speaking on how she’s received a lot of hate, the former political candidate explained, “There’s thousands of text messages, phone calls, emails, Instagram messages — you name it — coming after me, telling me to die, to kill myself, jump off a cliff, [that] I’m this horrible racist. So many different messages threatening to kill me, [that] they were coming after my house, they knew my address. Actually, I still get a lot of those messages, too.”

“I feel threatened — I worry sometimes that they’re gonna come after me or that they really will find my address or kill me or do something terrible to me,” she noted. “And that’s a shame because I’m trying to help these people, help them to see that they can be more than just their WAP.”

“I’m trying to help them realize that there’s a positive way to be successful in society that doesn’t mean selling your body on the streets and ‘getting that money.’ But they don’t really care, they’re going to listen to the Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, no matter what.”

In the end, Lorraine said she not going to be silenced from speaking out on what she believes in. At the end of the clip she concluded, “This music is garbage and we need to do better for our youth. We need to do better for our culture.”

It didn’t seem like Meg was singling out Lorraine. That said, the video does seem like a response to all the chatter conservative pundits and politicians keep up about what she does and how she does it. What do y’all think — was Lorraine reaching?

Watch the music video down below.