If you follow Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram, you know that she is a dog lover. She has several dogs who she is constantly doting on in her home.

And apparently, people have been watching. Her penchant for animals has landed her a Snapchat series through Will Smith’s production company Westbrook Media.

According to Shadow and Act, the show Off the Leash with Megan Thee Stallion.

The show will feature Megan interviewing other celebrities who have special relationships with their pets as well.

This is one of many platform specific shows coming to the social media site as Tik Tok and Instagram might have stolen as bit of its thunder. Earlier this year, they released a show with hairstylist Tokyo Stylez called “Queen of Stylez.”

There’s also a show called “Coming Out,” which follows six young people telling their friends and family that they are members of the LGBTQ+ community.

This show will be the third Megan can add to her resume.

She had a guest starring role on NBC’s “Good Girls” and is a permanent judge on HBO Max’s ballroom competition series, “Legendary.”