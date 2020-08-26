Cardi B Responds After Conservative Critic Says We Need Less Women Like Her, More Like Melania Trump: “Didn’t She Used To Sell That Wap?”

In a great example of “Don’t come from me unless I send for you,” Cardi B had to call out the hypocrisy of someone trying to frame her as classless while simultaneously attempting to praise First Lady Melania Trump as a shining example of class.

Trump spoke during the second night of the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, delivering a speech about the devastating effects of the pandemic, as well as a call for the country to heal itself as protests rage on over racism and police brutality. The message from her was very different from the messaging we’ve received from her husband since the pandemic began and protests started following the killing of George Floyd. Some were fans of the speech, including DeAnna Lorraine, writer, former congressional candidate and self-proclaimed “conservative warrior.” On Twitter, she lauded the First Lady and chose to throw a dig at Cardi B to do so, saying, “America needs far more women like Melania Trump and far less like Cardi B.” This jab isn’t a shock considering Lorraine ranted on Twitter about Cardi’s hit song “WAP” after it, along with the video, was released. She called it “disgusting and vile,” and guilty of setting “the entire female gender back by 100 years.”

Cardi caught wind of this most recent shade and decided to throw a palm tree back concerning Lorraine’s beloved First Lady. She asked, “Didn’t she used to sell that Wap?” before posting a nude photograph that Trump posed for long before she was married to the current sitting president. Cardi posted the image with the caption, “This pic giving me ‘ yea you f–kin wit some wet a– p—y ‘ vibes …just sayin”

Burn!

The best response Lorraine could come up with was to further try and bring up Cardi’s past all in an effort to not just attack her, but randomly, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as well. Smells like somebody is looking for a moment…

As for Trump, she was born Melanija Knavs in Slovenia and started modeling as a kid. After making waves in Europe, she would move to New York in the mid-90s in the hopes of taking her career to the next level. In an effort to make that happen, she took part in a raunchy photo shoot for a French men’s magazine, and posed nude for GQ in 2000, hence where these more sexually explicit images of her have come from.

The ultimate lesson from this Twitter drama though is one we can all learn from, I believe. As a wise individual once said, “Don’t start none, won’t be none.”